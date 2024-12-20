Spotlight on Entertainment: Euthanasia Conversations and Hollywood's New Frontier

In the entertainment world, celebrated Spanish director Pedro Almodovar breaks new ground with "The Room Next Door," an English-language drama exploring euthanasia, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton. Known for his acclaimed Spanish films, Almodovar embarks on this fresh journey at age 75.

Hollywood hesitations didn't deter Dave Wilson as he launched the video game anthology TV series, "Secret Level." Wilson admits it was challenging to pitch the innovative concept in a town that often resists the unknown.

Tackling the legendary figure of Bob Dylan, Timothee Chalamet details the unexpected hurdles in filming "A Complete Unknown." Overcoming pandemic delays, Chalamet's portrayal is likened to an intense marathon.

(With inputs from agencies.)