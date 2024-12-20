Left Menu

Unearthing History: ASI's Survey of Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple and Wells

A four-member ASI team conducted a comprehensive survey of Shri Kartik Mahadev temple and surrounding pilgrimage sites in Sambhal. The temple, rediscovered decades after it was buried, holds significant historical value. Excavation led to the discovery of various idols, prompting further investigation and carbon dating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has embarked on an exploratory mission at the recently-uncovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple in Sambhal. The team, comprising four members, spent hours surveying the ancient site along with five pilgrimage sites and 19 wells, as confirmed by district authorities.

This remarkable temple, which had been locked away for over four decades, was revealed during an anti-encroachment operation. Authorities have reported the discovery of several idols, including those of Parvati, Ganesh, and Lakshmi, inside a well, intensifying interest in this archaeological milestone.

The excavation has not only revealed damaged idols but further fueled ongoing investigations and plans for carbon dating to determine the artefacts' ages. Meanwhile, a Supreme Court directive has temporarily halted similar lawsuits and surveys, emphasizing the need for maintaining the religious character of worship sites as of August 1947.

(With inputs from agencies.)

