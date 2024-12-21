Explore the Unforgettable Rann Utsav in Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to explore the enchanting Rann Utsav currently happening in Kutch, Gujarat. Describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, he encouraged people to take advantage of the event, which happens to be ongoing until March 2025.

The Rann Utsav is celebrated for showcasing the pristine white salt desert of Kutch, a unique geographical feature that draws many visitors from around the world. This vast desert blanketed with salt offers a stunning visual spectacle and a chance to delve into the vibrant local culture.

Modi emphasized Kutch's warm hospitality, inviting everyone to explore the region's cultural grandeur and the unique wildlife sanctuary. He suggested that a visit to Kutch during this festival would be both memorable and rewarding for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)