Cultural Ties Strengthened: Modi's Historic Kuwait Visit Highlights Indian Epics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history with his visit to Kuwait, strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two nations. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years, following Indira Gandhi in 1981.

During his visit, Modi met two Kuwaiti nationals who accomplished a remarkable feat by translating India's iconic epics, the 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana,' into Arabic. The Prime Minister praised the translators, Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef, for their cultural contributions, stating that their work serves as a bridge between Indian and Arab cultures.

The visit also highlighted India's deep economic ties with Kuwait, which is a major trading partner and energy supplier for India, with bilateral trade reaching USD 10.47 billion. The Indian community forms a significant part of Kuwait's population, further strengthening the bond between the countries.

