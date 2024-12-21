Bridging Cultures: Modi's Kuwaiti Visit Highlights Epic Translations and Diaspora Bonds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Kuwait set the stage for a powerful cultural exchange, spotlighting the translation of India's revered epics Ramayana and Mahabharata into Arabic by Kuwaiti nationals Abdullah Al Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef. Modi praised their initiative as a cultural bridge and acknowledged their efforts during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address last month.

Modi's trip, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in more than four decades, also focused on reinforcing the already strong ties between India and Kuwait. His emotional meeting with 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service officer, Mangal Sain Handa, further underscored the deep historical and cultural connections between the nations.

The Hindu diaspora in Kuwait, which comprises 21% of the nation's population, warmly welcomed Modi, inspiring him with their enduring connection to India. Modi's visit also opened doors to further economic collaboration, with Kuwait continuing as a top trading partner and major energy supplier to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)