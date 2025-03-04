Left Menu

Billion-Dollar Boost: Indian Diaspora Fuels GIFT City Funds

Investments by the Indian diaspora in GIFT City-based funds surpassed USD 7 billion, says the International Financial Services Centres Authority. With remittances totaling over USD 129 billion, NRIs hold significant investments globally. GIFT City offers diaspora an alternative investment in foreign exchange territory, aiming for future economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:08 IST
Billion-Dollar Boost: Indian Diaspora Fuels GIFT City Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Investments by the Indian diaspora in funds based in Gujarat's GIFT City have exceeded USD 7 billion, according to a statement from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). The announcement came as part of broader remarks by financial regulator chairman K Rajaraman, noting remittances over USD 129 billion by non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people of Indian origin in 2024.

As the diaspora increasingly channels funds back to their roots, GIFT City presents an appealing platform by offering investment opportunities in foreign exchange terms, distinct from traditional rupee-based investments. With over 19 million members, the diaspora represents a significant source of capital for India, explained Rajaraman at a recent event hosted by the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Beyond finance, GIFT City is expanding into sectors like aviation and shipping, with 33 aircraft leasing firms and new avenues in ship leasing. This sector expansion underscores GIFT City's pivotal role in India's financial and economic landscape, as it drives reforms essential to the country's development strategy towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025