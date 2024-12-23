Left Menu

Unleash Your Inner Gladiator with Parimatch Sports' Kabaddi Campaign

Parimatch Sports launches a new campaign alongside 'Gladiator II,' drawing parallels with epic gladiatorial battles and the sport of Kabaddi. The campaign, featuring athletes like Parteek Dahiya, aims to empower fans and strengthen their connection to the Pro Kabaddi League, beyond traditional sponsorship endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipation builds as Parimatch Sports, an associate sponsor of PKL, launches a dynamic campaign aligned with the release of Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II.' The campaign draws powerful comparisons between gladiator battles and Kabaddi, showcasing courage, strength, and strategic prowess, while asking, "Hai Himmat Panga Lene Ki?"

The campaign aims to resonate with fans by highlighting players like Parteek Dahiya and Ashu Malik, emphasizing the tenacity and pride foundational to Kabaddi. Parimatch Sports fuses traditional promotion with a deeper narrative, urging fans to embrace challenges and strive for victory akin to their sporting idols.

Parimatch Sports, known for its high-quality sporting apparel inspired by elite athletes, partners with the Pro Kabaddi League to enhance fan engagement through exclusive experiences. Their ambitious goal is to elevate India's sporting spirit by connecting with fans on a deeper level and expanding the appreciation of Kabaddi.

