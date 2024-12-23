A Tribute to Shyam Benegal: The Visionary of Indian Parallel Cinema

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Assembly opposition leader Naveen Patnaik expressed their heartfelt condolences on Monday for the demise of celebrated filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Majhi described Benegal as a pivotal figure in Indian parallel cinema, while Patnaik referred to him as a 'doyen' of the industry.

In a post on X, Majhi stated, 'Profoundly saddened by the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal's passing. He was immensely respected worldwide for his pioneering work which has profoundly influenced Indian cinema's landscape, inspiring generations of filmmakers and audiences.'

Benegal, the auteur who defined a new era in Hindi cinema through classics like 'Ankur,' 'Mandi,' and 'Manthan' during the 1970s and 1980s parallel movement, died at the age of 90 from chronic kidney disease at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital. His immense contribution to cinema will be deeply mourned by the film industry and his audience.

