A Tribute to Shyam Benegal: The Visionary of Indian Parallel Cinema

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, known for spearheading the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, has passed away at the age of 90 due to chronic kidney disease. Odisha's CM, Mohan Charan Majhi, and opposition leader, Naveen Patnaik, expressed their condolences, highlighting his influential role in reshaping Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:52 IST
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Assembly opposition leader Naveen Patnaik expressed their heartfelt condolences on Monday for the demise of celebrated filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Majhi described Benegal as a pivotal figure in Indian parallel cinema, while Patnaik referred to him as a 'doyen' of the industry.

In a post on X, Majhi stated, 'Profoundly saddened by the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal's passing. He was immensely respected worldwide for his pioneering work which has profoundly influenced Indian cinema's landscape, inspiring generations of filmmakers and audiences.'

Benegal, the auteur who defined a new era in Hindi cinema through classics like 'Ankur,' 'Mandi,' and 'Manthan' during the 1970s and 1980s parallel movement, died at the age of 90 from chronic kidney disease at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital. His immense contribution to cinema will be deeply mourned by the film industry and his audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

