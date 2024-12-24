Left Menu

Golden Tigresses: Internet Sensations Captivate Northern Thailand Zoo

Golden tigresses Ava and Luna, with their rare cream-colored coats, are captivating audiences at Chiang Mai's Night Safari. Found only in captivity, these Bengal tigers have become social media stars, drawing large crowds for performances that highlight their intelligence and unique beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 06:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 06:33 IST
A rare pair of golden tigresses have become the talk of northern Thailand, drawing throngs of visitors eager to witness their remarkable tricks and stunning beauty. These Bengals, named Ava and Luna, stand out with their cream-colored coats and wide eyes, captivating audiences both in person and online.

Born in captivity and debuting at Chiang Mai's Night Safari in June, the twin sisters quickly turned into social media sensations, attracting full-house audiences to the zoo's 500-seat arena. Their performances, held four days a week alongside trainer Patcharee Pipatwongchai, showcase their intelligence and unique pigmentation.

The spectacle echoes a previous internet sensation at another Thai zoo south of Bangkok, where a baby hippo named Moo Deng drew similar attention. While these animals aren't found in the wild, they offer a glimpse into the genetic wonders of the animal kingdom, as explained by the Thai National Parks website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

