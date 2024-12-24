Left Menu

Param Sundari: A Romantic Collision of Cultures

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra star in 'Param Sundari', a Maddock Films romantic movie. Directed by Tushar Jalota, it showcases a North-South cultural clash in Kerala. Slated for a July 2025 release, the film promises humor and chaos, produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Param Sundari: A Romantic Collision of Cultures
Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will headline 'Param Sundari', an eagerly anticipated romantic film from Maddock Films.

The film, directed by Tushar Jalota of 'Dasvi' fame, casts Malhotra as Param and Kapoor as Sundari, thrusting them into an enchanting cultural encounter.

Promoted by Maddock Films on social media, 'Param Sundari' is set in Kerala's picturesque backwaters and branded as a whirlwind of laughter and unexpected twists, making it a cinematic event to watch for.

