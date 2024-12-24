Shyam Benegal: Chronicle of Cinematic Legacy

Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pivotal figure in the parallel cinema movement, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 90. His films were celebrated for their realistic portrayal of societal issues in India during the 1970s and 1980s.

Benegal made his debut in 1974 with 'Ankur', a film that addressed class, caste, and power dynamics in rural India. His work consistently focused on themes such as oppression and infidelity, which resonated deeply with audiences.

Some of his most renowned films include 'Nishant', a critique of the feudal system, 'Manthan', inspired by the milk cooperative movement, and 'Mandi', highlighting the lives of women in the sex trade. Benegal's contribution to cinema remains celebrated globally.

