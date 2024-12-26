Current Entertainment News: Box Office Lows, Legal Developments, and Squid Game Scams

In a significant dip for Chinese theaters, the Christmas Eve box office revenues have plummeted to a 13-year low, as reported by data from ticketing platform Maoyan. Experts, like Peking University's Zhang Yiwu, say several factors contributed, including a lack of appealing films and the rise of streaming services.

Legal drama surrounding actor Alec Baldwin has taken a turn as the manslaughter charge, linked to a fatal shooting on the 'Rust' film set, was officially dropped. This follows the decision by Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey to withdraw an appeal, according to the Frist Judicial District Attorney's office.

Meanwhile, economic hardships in China are being exploited by scammers taking cues from the hit TV show 'Squid Game.' These fraudsters coerce financially desperate individuals through promises of debt restructuring and prize winnings, which often don't reflect the reality of those promises.

