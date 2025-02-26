Cyber Fraudsters Busted for Mobile Tower Installation Scam

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested two individuals in connection with an elaborate scam involving the fraudulent installation of mobile towers. The accused, identified as Sarfaraz and Munna Singh, allegedly duped victims by making them pay hefty fees under false pretenses, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities report that Sarfaraz, a former web developer, and Singh, who previously worked in IT, orchestrated the scam by operating fake telecom websites and running misleading online advertisements. Multiple cases have been linked to their activities, with suspicions of a wider nationwide network.

A resident's complaint in Delhi's Pooth Khurd led to the discovery, which prompted an extensive investigation that involved tracking mobile numbers and website details. Arrests followed, and authorities recovered technological devices and discovered over 50 scam websites, shedding light on the extent of the fraudulent operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)