Inside Taapsee Pannu's Eclectic Mumbai Home: A Journey of Personal Stories

In the latest episode of 'Asian Paints Where the Heart Is', actress Taapsee Pannu offers a glimpse into her uniquely designed Mumbai home. Her space reflects her eclectic personality, with elements that celebrate her roots and personal stories. The episode highlights the balance of solitude and togetherness in her design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:09 IST
Actress Taapsee Pannu unveils her eclectic Mumbai abode in the latest episode of 'Asian Paints Where the Heart Is' Season 8, allowing audiences a rare peek into her personal universe. Known for making bold choices both on and off-screen, her home is a reflection of her unique personality, interweaving warmth, creativity, and elements of storytelling.

Located in Mumbai, Pannu's home exudes charm and comfort, a mirror of her family's connections and her journey from Delhi to Hyderabad. Her design sense stems from a childhood spent finding joy in a small, bustling household, and her current home strikes a seamless balance between moments of solitude and lively communal spaces.

Spanning two floors, the house is a tapestry of global and local influences, with bold artifacts and design elements representing worldwide travels. From a European-themed lower house to an Indian-inspired 'Pannu Pind' floor, Taapsee's home is vibrant with textured walls, rustic charm, and deeply personal touches, making it more than just a living space but a home that invites storytelling and warmth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

