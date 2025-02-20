Bangalore: The Rising Star in Global Interior Design

Renowned as a global tech hub, Bangalore is rapidly emerging as a pivotal player in the international interior design industry. The city is attracting global clients with a unique blend of design innovation and competitive pricing, underpinned by a strong talent pool and growing reputation.

Industry experts like Nandita Manwani, founder of The Studio by Nandita Manwani, note the increasing demand for Bangalore's design services. 'We receive multiple inquiries monthly for overseas projects,' Manwani states, highlighting the global community's recognition of India's design expertise.

With top-tier design institutions like the National Institute of Design, Bangalore ensures a steady flow of skilled professionals. Leveraging technology, local firms offer virtual consultations and comprehensive design services, staying ahead of global trends and setting new ones, much like the city's IT sector prowess.

