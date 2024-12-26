Kerala Mourns: Farewell to Literary Giant M T Vasudevan Nair

On Thursday, Kerala collectively mourned the loss of its legendary literary figure, M T Vasudevan Nair. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the tributes, visiting Nair's residence to offer condolences to the family. Politicians, writers, actors, and the public gathered to honor the giant of Malayalam literature.

Prominent personalities reflected on Nair's contributions, describing him as a towering presence in various fields, including short stories, novels, screenwriting, and journalism. Nair is credited with bringing Malayalam literature to global prominence while rooted in the cultural traditions of Valluvanadu, impacting the collective consciousness of Keralites.

Figures from the arts and cinema remembered their interactions with Nair, including filmmakers and actors who collaborated with him over decades. Despite his wish against public homage, large crowds gathered to pay their respects before the scheduled funeral at a public crematorium on Mavoor Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)