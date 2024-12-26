Left Menu

Kerala Mourns: Farewell to Literary Giant M T Vasudevan Nair

Kerala mourned the passing of legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair, as notable figures and the public paid tribute. His work spanned literature, cinema, and cultural leadership. Many reflected on his impact, describing the loss as irreparable. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday, reflecting a significant cultural farewell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:27 IST
Kerala Mourns: Farewell to Literary Giant M T Vasudevan Nair
M T Vasudevan Nair
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Kerala collectively mourned the loss of its legendary literary figure, M T Vasudevan Nair. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the tributes, visiting Nair's residence to offer condolences to the family. Politicians, writers, actors, and the public gathered to honor the giant of Malayalam literature.

Prominent personalities reflected on Nair's contributions, describing him as a towering presence in various fields, including short stories, novels, screenwriting, and journalism. Nair is credited with bringing Malayalam literature to global prominence while rooted in the cultural traditions of Valluvanadu, impacting the collective consciousness of Keralites.

Figures from the arts and cinema remembered their interactions with Nair, including filmmakers and actors who collaborated with him over decades. Despite his wish against public homage, large crowds gathered to pay their respects before the scheduled funeral at a public crematorium on Mavoor Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024