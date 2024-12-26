Left Menu

Sparkle of Sustainability: Amaltas Unveils the Red Bow Collection

Amaltas redefines gifting with the Red Bow Collection, launching ahead of the holiday season. Featuring lab-grown diamond jewelry, the collection embodies sustainability and elegance, with prices starting at ₹5,000. A striking marketing campaign in Delhi NCR highlighted the timeless beauty and modernity of Amaltas' offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:53 IST
As the holiday season approaches, Amaltas introduces the Red Bow Collection, redefining the art of gifting with a blend of elegance and sustainability. This exquisite jewelry collection, showcasing lab-grown diamonds, perfectly aligns with the demands of Christmas and the wedding season, offering prestigious gifts at affordable prices starting at ₹5,000.

The Red Bow Collection will be available from December 23rd. Amaltas' commitment to sustainability and ethical craftsmanship ensures that every piece resonates with beauty and purpose. The collection includes delicate earrings, dainty pendants, and chic rings, reflecting Amaltas' dedication to creating meaningful luxury.

To celebrate the launch, Amaltas executed a bold guerilla marketing campaign across Delhi NCR. A giant ring box, adorned with a red bow, traveled atop a red Audi convertible, capturing attention and social media buzz. This initiative effectively marked the city's anticipation for Amaltas' blend of classic allure and modern sophistication.

