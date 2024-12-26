Left Menu

Farewell to a Literary Legend: MT Vasudevan Nair Remembered

Thousands gathered in Kozhikode to mourn the passing of MT Vasudevan Nair, a celebrated Malayalam writer and filmmaker. The funeral procession, attended by numerous dignitaries, concluded with his cremation at a newly renovated public crematorium. MT, known for works like 'Randamoozham', profoundly impacted Malayalam literature and cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:28 IST
MT Vasudevan Nair
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt farewell, the city of Kozhikode paid its respects to the legendary Malayalam writer and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair, who passed away on December 25. Thousands gathered for his funeral procession, marking the profound impact of his work on literature and cinema.

The procession, attended by dignitaries, writers, and fans, wound through the streets of Kozhikode before reaching the public crematorium, where MT was honored with a state funeral. Among those present were Ministers M B Rajesh and P A Mohammed Riyas, who paid tribute to the writer.

Born in 1933, MT's legacy includes literary masterpieces like 'Randamoozham' and the National Award-winning film 'Nirmalyam'. His passing marks the end of an era for Malayalam literature and cinema, a loss mourned by admirers and peers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

