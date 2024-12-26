Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Farewell Turns Heartbreak for Devendra Sandal

Devendra Sandal decided to retire early to care for his ailing wife and father-in-law. However, during his farewell party, his wife, Deepika Sandal, suddenly passed away due to a cardiac arrest. This unexpected tragedy unfolded just as he was preparing to dedicate more time to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Farewell Turns Heartbreak for Devendra Sandal
  • Country:
  • India

During what was meant to be a celebration of his early retirement, Devendra Sandal faced an unimaginable personal loss when his wife, Deepika, died unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest at his farewell party. Sandal had opted for voluntary retirement to care for his wife, who had suffered from low blood pressure and cardiac issues.

The devastating turn of events unfolded at the Central Warehouse Corporation in Kota, where Sandal was employed. Witnesses and colleagues recounted how Deepika, present at the gathering to support her husband's newfound chapter, suddenly became weak and subsequently collapsed.

Efforts to save her were in vain as doctors later confirmed her passing. Deepika, known for her amiable nature, was already battling several health conditions. The heartbreaking incident underscored the fragility of life and the unforeseen challenges that can emerge even with the best intentions at heart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024