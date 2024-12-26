Tragedy Strikes: Farewell Turns Heartbreak for Devendra Sandal

During what was meant to be a celebration of his early retirement, Devendra Sandal faced an unimaginable personal loss when his wife, Deepika, died unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest at his farewell party. Sandal had opted for voluntary retirement to care for his wife, who had suffered from low blood pressure and cardiac issues.

The devastating turn of events unfolded at the Central Warehouse Corporation in Kota, where Sandal was employed. Witnesses and colleagues recounted how Deepika, present at the gathering to support her husband's newfound chapter, suddenly became weak and subsequently collapsed.

Efforts to save her were in vain as doctors later confirmed her passing. Deepika, known for her amiable nature, was already battling several health conditions. The heartbreaking incident underscored the fragility of life and the unforeseen challenges that can emerge even with the best intentions at heart.

(With inputs from agencies.)