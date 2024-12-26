Uttar Pradesh Shines at Maha Kumbh 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to create a UP Pavilion at Maha Kumbh 2025 to showcase the state's cultural and spiritual heritage. The pavilion will include tourist circuits, handicrafts, cultural programs, and local delicacies, aiming to highlight Uttar Pradesh's rich history and attract an estimated 40 crore visitors.
The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to unveil the UP Pavilion, a five-acre site set to spotlight the state's rich cultural and spiritual legacy during the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025.
This initiative, organized by the Department of Tourism, will offer visitors a chance to explore Uttar Pradesh's leading tourist attractions and cultural wonders, as outlined in an official statement.
The pavilion will feature a crafts market, cultural events, and a detailed 3D map showcasing significant sites, all designed to attract the expected 40 crore attendees, according to Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh. A highlight will be dedicated stalls for the One District One Product scheme, promoting unique local goods.
