Uttar Pradesh Shines at Maha Kumbh 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to unveil the UP Pavilion, a five-acre site set to spotlight the state's rich cultural and spiritual legacy during the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025.

This initiative, organized by the Department of Tourism, will offer visitors a chance to explore Uttar Pradesh's leading tourist attractions and cultural wonders, as outlined in an official statement.

The pavilion will feature a crafts market, cultural events, and a detailed 3D map showcasing significant sites, all designed to attract the expected 40 crore attendees, according to Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh. A highlight will be dedicated stalls for the One District One Product scheme, promoting unique local goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)