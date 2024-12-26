Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Shines at Maha Kumbh 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to create a UP Pavilion at Maha Kumbh 2025 to showcase the state's cultural and spiritual heritage. The pavilion will include tourist circuits, handicrafts, cultural programs, and local delicacies, aiming to highlight Uttar Pradesh's rich history and attract an estimated 40 crore visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Shines at Maha Kumbh 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to unveil the UP Pavilion, a five-acre site set to spotlight the state's rich cultural and spiritual legacy during the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025.

This initiative, organized by the Department of Tourism, will offer visitors a chance to explore Uttar Pradesh's leading tourist attractions and cultural wonders, as outlined in an official statement.

The pavilion will feature a crafts market, cultural events, and a detailed 3D map showcasing significant sites, all designed to attract the expected 40 crore attendees, according to Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh. A highlight will be dedicated stalls for the One District One Product scheme, promoting unique local goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024