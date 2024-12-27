Unearthed Treasures: Shaiva and Buddhist Sculptures Discovered in Odisha

A group of ancient sculptures, featuring remnants of Shaiva and Buddhist deities, has been discovered along the Baitarani River in Bhadrak district, Odisha.

The intriguing find, revealed near Maninathpur village, consists of 18 sculptures dating back to the 6th or 7th century CE. These artefacts include intricately carved miniature temples and 'argha stupas'.

A local youth made the initial discovery and alerted experts, leading to the preservation of these relics at the Buddhist Vihara Museum. Noted archaeologist Sunil Pattnaik has confirmed their historical significance, emphasizing their artistic value and their role in highlighting the region's syncretic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)