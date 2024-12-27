Left Menu

Unearthed Treasures: Shaiva and Buddhist Sculptures Discovered in Odisha

Researchers found 18 ancient sculptures near the Baitarani River in Odisha's Bhadrak district, depicting Shaiva and Buddhist icons from the 6th–8th centuries CE. The artefacts, carved from Khondalite stone, include miniature temples and 'argha stupas'. They have been preserved for display at the Buddhist Vihara Museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:08 IST
A group of ancient sculptures, featuring remnants of Shaiva and Buddhist deities, has been discovered along the Baitarani River in Bhadrak district, Odisha.

The intriguing find, revealed near Maninathpur village, consists of 18 sculptures dating back to the 6th or 7th century CE. These artefacts include intricately carved miniature temples and 'argha stupas'.

A local youth made the initial discovery and alerted experts, leading to the preservation of these relics at the Buddhist Vihara Museum. Noted archaeologist Sunil Pattnaik has confirmed their historical significance, emphasizing their artistic value and their role in highlighting the region's syncretic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

