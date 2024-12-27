Payal Kapadia's Cinematic Triumph: 'All We Imagine as Light' Debuts on Disney+ Hotstar

Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film 'All We Imagine as Light' is primed for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, beginning January 3. The movie recently garnered two Golden Globe nominations for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

In an enthusiastic announcement, Kapadia expressed her excitement over the film's upcoming OTT debut. She stated, 'After a successful theatrical run, I'm thrilled to share it with a broader audience.' Starring notable talents such as Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film represents a significant Indo-French collaboration.

'All We Imagine as Light' tells the tale of Prabha, a nurse dealing with personal turmoil, and Anu, her roommate exploring relationships, against the backdrop of a scenic beach town. The film premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema as the first entry in the competition section in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)