Brushing History: The Palasamudram National Painting Camp Unveils Aesthetics

The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN), in collaboration with the Sir JJ School of Art, hosted the 'Palasamudram National Painting Camp' to celebrate creativity and culture in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The camp, featuring 25 alumni artists from the Sir JJ School, turned the NACIN campus into a lively artistic hub, highlighting the beauty and cultural richness of Indian art. Among the notable artists were Anil Naik, Dipak Shinde, and Suhas Bahulkar, who contributed significantly to the aesthetic enhancement of the campus.

Emphasizing the transformation of the campus with artwork, Shri Gaigongdin Panmei from NACIN highlighted the fusion of art and purpose in this event. Prof. Rajanish Kamat praised the collaboration, reinforcing Sir JJ School's commitment to art and culture. The paintings will permanently enhance the campus environment, setting a precedent for future artistic endeavors.

