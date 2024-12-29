Celebrating 35 Years of Maine Pyar Kiya: A Timeless Romance

Rajshri Productions has officially announced the re-release of the iconic romance drama 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, in celebration of the film's 35th anniversary.

The movie, which premiered on December 29, 1989, marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya and was a significant milestone in the careers of its leading actors. The film is renowned for exploring themes of class, friendship, love, and family values while capturing audiences with memorable music and dialogues.

Rajshri Productions celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post that highlighted 'Maine Pyar Kiya' as a timeless classic that continues to capture the hearts of millions. The film's soundtrack, composed by Raamlaxman, includes unforgettable songs that contribute to its enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)