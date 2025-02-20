Left Menu

Dr. Bhagyashree Patil's Visionary Leadership Honored with Vishalakshi Award

Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, received the Vishalakshi Award 2025, acknowledging her transformative impact on education. The award, a tribute to exceptional women, highlights her dedication to innovation and empowerment. Her efforts reflect in her leadership roles at educational institutions and biotech ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:58 IST
At the International Women's Conference 2025, Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, was awarded the esteemed Vishalakshi Award 2025 in recognition of her transformative leadership in education.

The award, presented by India's President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, celebrates women making profound impacts in various spheres. Dr. Patil's dedication to advancing educational innovation and empowerment underscores her pivotal role in the sector.

Her leadership extends beyond academia, with significant contributions through Rise n' Shine Biotech Pvt. Ltd., driving rural economic growth. Her recognition spotlights the critical role of education in societal progress and women's empowerment on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

