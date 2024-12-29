Peaky Blinders: The Legacy Continues on the Big Screen

Steven Knight, the creator of the wildly popular British series 'Peaky Blinders,' hints that the upcoming movie might not spell the end for the franchise. Cillian Murphy will return as the infamous Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in a film directed by Tom Harper.

In an interview with UK's Times Radio, Knight teased fans by suggesting more could follow the film, though he stopped short of confirming what form, be it another series or film, the next project would take. Shooting for the movie has wrapped, albeit with the release date still under wraps.

Set against the backdrop of early 20th-century Birmingham, 'Peaky Blinders' became a global sensation, chronicling the Shelby family's ascent amid a changing societal landscape. The film's cast includes notable names such as Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Stephen Graham.

(With inputs from agencies.)