Odisha's Dhanu Jatra: A Step Towards Global Recognition

In an effort to achieve international recognition for the annual Dhanu Jatra, the Odisha state government has announced several initiatives, including an additional allocation of Rs 50 lakh. The announcement was made by state culture minister Surjyabanshi Suraj, who emphasized the importance of showcasing Odisha's rich cultural heritage.

The Dhanu Jatra 2025 will run from January 3 to January 13 in the Bargarh district. Notably, the government is investing Rs 1 crore for the festival's successful execution, with an additional Rs 50 lakh designated for live broadcasting and establishing a dedicated festival website. This marks the first time the festival will be live-streamed across various major locations in Odisha, enhancing its accessibility.

Furthermore, an expert committee is being formed to work towards securing UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status for Dhanu Jatra. The event will see participation from 170 artistes, each receiving a token honorarium, and a documentary produced by the National School of Drama to showcase its cultural significance. The festival will coincide with Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, further targeting a global audience.

