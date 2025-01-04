Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Two Lives Lost to Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Two migrant workers in Ghanaur tragically passed away due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after lighting a brazier in a locked room for warmth. The exact cause is pending post-mortem results from the Civil Hospital Rajpura. Their absence was noted by colleagues, leading to the discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:12 IST
Tragedy Unfolds: Two Lives Lost to Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two migrant workers have reportedly died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Ghanaur. The men, whose identities have not yet been disclosed, were said to have used a brazier to warm their room, inadvertently sealing their fate.

As the chilling temperatures set in, the duo resorted to using an 'angeethi' for warmth in their modest dwelling, which had no ventilation. On Friday morning, co-workers raised alarms when the pair did not emerge from their room, leading to the grim discovery.

Officials at Civil Hospital Rajpura have taken the bodies for post-mortem examination. Dr. Sonia Jangwal, Senior Medical Officer, confirmed that the precise cause of death would only be clear upon receiving the autopsy report. This tragedy underscores the potential dangers of inadequate heating methods in unventilated spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025