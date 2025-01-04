Tragedy Unfolds: Two Lives Lost to Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

In a tragic incident, two migrant workers have reportedly died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Ghanaur. The men, whose identities have not yet been disclosed, were said to have used a brazier to warm their room, inadvertently sealing their fate.

As the chilling temperatures set in, the duo resorted to using an 'angeethi' for warmth in their modest dwelling, which had no ventilation. On Friday morning, co-workers raised alarms when the pair did not emerge from their room, leading to the grim discovery.

Officials at Civil Hospital Rajpura have taken the bodies for post-mortem examination. Dr. Sonia Jangwal, Senior Medical Officer, confirmed that the precise cause of death would only be clear upon receiving the autopsy report. This tragedy underscores the potential dangers of inadequate heating methods in unventilated spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)