Unearthing Connections: Tamil Nadu Graffiti and the Indus Valley Link

In an intriguing revelation, a study conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Archeology Department claims that nearly 90% of the graffiti discovered at ancient archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu exhibit similarities to the signs of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

The study finds that alongside graffiti, excavations unearthed carnelian beads, agate, and other artefacts, painting a picture of an Iron Age civilisation that thrived in the region over 3,200 years ago. Carbon dating of a paddy husk in one burial urn corroborates the age.

With over 15,000 graffiti potsherds digitised, researchers propose a hypothesis of potential exchanges between the Indus Valley and Tamil Nadu settlements. However, more evidence is needed for a definitive conclusion.

