Left Menu

Unearthing Connections: Tamil Nadu Graffiti and the Indus Valley Link

A recent study indicates that nearly 90% of graffiti found at archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu resemble Indus Valley Civilisation signs. This suggests potential links between ancient Tamil Nadu settlements and the Indus Valley. Carbon dating places these sites at over 3,200 years old, hinting at historical exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:44 IST
Unearthing Connections: Tamil Nadu Graffiti and the Indus Valley Link
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intriguing revelation, a study conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Archeology Department claims that nearly 90% of the graffiti discovered at ancient archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu exhibit similarities to the signs of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

The study finds that alongside graffiti, excavations unearthed carnelian beads, agate, and other artefacts, painting a picture of an Iron Age civilisation that thrived in the region over 3,200 years ago. Carbon dating of a paddy husk in one burial urn corroborates the age.

With over 15,000 graffiti potsherds digitised, researchers propose a hypothesis of potential exchanges between the Indus Valley and Tamil Nadu settlements. However, more evidence is needed for a definitive conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025