Bharat Maestro Awards: A Harmonious Ode to India's Classical Music Legacy

Renowned composer AR Rahman announced a collaboration with KM Music Conservatory to launch the Bharat Maestro Awards, a celebration of Indian classical music legends and emerging talents.

The awards aim to highlight the enduring impact of classical music and ensure its preservation for future generations. Citing the joy of witnessing their pupils' growth, Rahman emphasized that these awards will bridge the world's musical past, present, and future.

With illustrious mentors like Asha Bhosle and Amjad Ali Khan, the initiative includes multiple award categories and aims to inspire young audiences by making classical music more accessible through innovative performances.

