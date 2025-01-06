Left Menu

Bharat Maestro Awards: A Harmonious Ode to India's Classical Music Legacy

The Bharat Maestro Awards, initiated by AR Rahman and KM Music Conservatory, aim to honor Indian classical music legends and nurture future icons. This initiative celebrates the bond between teacher and student, and awards will include categories for young musicians, lifetime achievements, and state contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned composer AR Rahman announced a collaboration with KM Music Conservatory to launch the Bharat Maestro Awards, a celebration of Indian classical music legends and emerging talents.

The awards aim to highlight the enduring impact of classical music and ensure its preservation for future generations. Citing the joy of witnessing their pupils' growth, Rahman emphasized that these awards will bridge the world's musical past, present, and future.

With illustrious mentors like Asha Bhosle and Amjad Ali Khan, the initiative includes multiple award categories and aims to inspire young audiences by making classical music more accessible through innovative performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

