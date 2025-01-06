Entertainment Buzz: Golden Globes Triumphs and Industry Shake-Ups

In a somber note, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star, The Vivienne, who passed away at age 32, as announced by publicist Simon Jones on social media.

The Golden Globes marked a night of triumph for Hollywood, with 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' taking major awards. The former captured the best movie drama, with Adrien Brody winning best drama film actor, while Brady Corbet received the best director accolade.

In business news, Disney is pushing forward with plans to merge its Hulu + Live TV operation with FuboTV, creating a dominant streaming entity. Meanwhile, Netflix is poised to bring the wrestling frenzy to a broader audience as it starts streaming 'Raw', WWE's long-standing TV staple.

