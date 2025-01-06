Entertainment Buzz: Golden Globes Triumphs and Industry Shake-Ups
In the entertainment world, 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star The Vivienne passed away. 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' secured top honors at the Golden Globes. Disney plans to merge Hulu + Live TV with FuboTV, and Netflix gears up to stream WWE's 'Raw' to a global audience.
In a somber note, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star, The Vivienne, who passed away at age 32, as announced by publicist Simon Jones on social media.
The Golden Globes marked a night of triumph for Hollywood, with 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' taking major awards. The former captured the best movie drama, with Adrien Brody winning best drama film actor, while Brady Corbet received the best director accolade.
In business news, Disney is pushing forward with plans to merge its Hulu + Live TV operation with FuboTV, creating a dominant streaming entity. Meanwhile, Netflix is poised to bring the wrestling frenzy to a broader audience as it starts streaming 'Raw', WWE's long-standing TV staple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
