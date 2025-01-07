Haryana's Mega Jungle Safari Project: Transforming Rural Futures

The Haryana government's ambitious jungle safari project in the Aravallis promises to transform the region's rural landscape, according to state environment minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Claimed to be the world's largest jungle safari and green corridor, the project not only aims at environmental conservation but also seeks to create employment opportunities for local residents in the tourism industry.

During a visit to several villages in the Badshahpur Assembly constituency, Singh reiterated the government's commitment to the inclusive development of all state regions and highlighted the ongoing progress in Gurugram district. The minister assured that ample funds would be allocated for developing basic infrastructure and uplifting marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)