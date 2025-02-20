Italy's Struggle: Navigating Bureaucracy to Boost Birthrate and Female Employment
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's efforts to address low birthrates and female employment face challenges due to bureaucratic hurdles. Despite EU funding aimed at creating childcare facilities, Italy struggles with slow fund allocation. Economists warn that rectifying this issue is crucial for economic growth and increasing women's workforce participation.
When Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni assumed office in 2022, she faced pressing issues: Italy's declining birthrate and low female employment. Aiming for economic growth, Meloni introduced a birth support plan and affordable childcare. However, bureaucratic red tape led to project downgrades.
EU funds, amounting to 194.4 billion euros, were designated to aid Italy's post-COVID recovery. The funds, crucial for creating childcare facilities, require allocation by 2026. Slow disbursement hampers progress, with Italy's economy growing a mere 0.5% last year, falling short of forecasts.
Economists emphasize that boosting birthrates and female employment is vital for Italy's economic prospects. With inadequate childcare facilities and slow fund spending, the challenge remains daunting. Administrators are urged to accelerate tender processes to secure necessary EU funding.
