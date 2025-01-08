Bridging Nations: UAE and India Unite Through Padel Courts at JGU

Sonipat, Haryana—A significant step towards promoting health and cross-cultural ties was realized with the inauguration of four state-of-the-art padel courts at O.P. Jindal Global University. In a ceremony attended by UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali, PhD, and JGU Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the event underscored the strong partnership between the UAE and India in fostering healthier communities.

The newly opened courts, christened after prominent UAE airlines—Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai—serve as a testament to the pivotal role aviation plays in enhancing connections between the two countries. This initiative aims to bridge distances and provide Indian students with academic and career pathways abroad, strengthening bilateral ties through cultural exchange.

Addressing the inauguration, Ambassador Alshaali emphasized the burgeoning popularity of padel, the UAE's fastest-growing sport, in India. He highlighted the exciting opportunity these courts present not just for skill development among JGU students but also for hosting international tournaments. The dedication of these courts celebrates the enduring relationship between the UAE and India, marked by cooperation in sports, health, education, and cultural exchange.

