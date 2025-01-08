Left Menu

Ancient Treasures Unearthed in Luxor: A 3,600-Year Journey Back in Time

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered rock-cut tombs and burial shafts near Luxor, dating back 3,600 years. Found artifacts include coins from Alexander the Great's era, children's toys, and funerary items. The finds promise to offer deeper insights into ancient Egyptian rituals and military history.

Updated: 08-01-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt has made a significant archaeological breakthrough at Luxor, discovering ancient rock-cut tombs and burial shafts dating back 3,600 years. The findings, which include artifacts like bronze coins and funerary masks, were uncovered by the Zahi Hawass Foundation for Antiquities & Heritage alongside the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Among the discovered items are children's toys, clay-cartonnage, and military artifacts found inside burial shafts, indicating a rich historical tapestry. These discoveries could potentially reconstruct history and enhance our understanding of ancient Egyptian temple programs and military traditions.

The site extends to Queen Hatshepsut's Valley Temple and other necropolis areas previously undocumented. This revelation comes after a similar discovery in November when Egyptian and American archaeologists found 11 sealed burials near Luxor.



