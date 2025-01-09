Showcasing Swarnim Bharat: Republic Day Special Guests

In line with its efforts to enhance public participation, the government has invited nearly 10,000 special guests to this year's 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

These invitees include Paralympians, sarpanches from top-performing villages, and handloom artisans, all recognized for their exceptional contributions to what the government terms 'Swarnim Bharat'.

The Defence Ministry stated that invitees have been selected from 31 diverse categories as part of the initiative to incorporate more 'Jan Bhagidari'.

