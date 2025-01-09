Left Menu

Showcasing Swarnim Bharat: Republic Day Special Guests

The 76th Republic Day Parade will feature nearly 10,000 special guests including Paralympians, sarpanches from top-performing villages, handloom artisans, and conservation workers. These guests represent various sectors that have contributed to 'Swarnim Bharat'. The event aims to foster public participation in national importance events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:44 IST
Showcasing Swarnim Bharat: Republic Day Special Guests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In line with its efforts to enhance public participation, the government has invited nearly 10,000 special guests to this year's 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

These invitees include Paralympians, sarpanches from top-performing villages, and handloom artisans, all recognized for their exceptional contributions to what the government terms 'Swarnim Bharat'.

The Defence Ministry stated that invitees have been selected from 31 diverse categories as part of the initiative to incorporate more 'Jan Bhagidari'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025