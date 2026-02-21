Public Participation: The Key to a Cleaner Gurugram

In a recent address, Haryana's Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, spotlighted the indispensable role of citizen engagement in combating pollution and enhancing cleanliness across Gurugram.

He emphasized that despite governmental efforts, including a 2013 ban on polythene, public cooperation is crucial for substantial impact. Singh's comments, delivered at a Flower Festival in Gurugram, underscored the persistence of polythene as a pollutant causing environmental harm, obstructing sewers, and leading to urban waterlogging.

The Minister cited Indore's prominence in the Swachh Survekshan rankings as a testament to the power of collective civic action. He appealed to Gurugram's citizens to emulate Indore's success and contribute to a cleaner, healthier country through unified effort.

