Left Menu

Public Participation: The Key to a Cleaner Gurugram

Haryana's Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh highlights the crucial role of public participation in reducing pollution and maintaining cleanliness in Gurugram. Speaking at a Flower Festival, he urged citizens to stop using polythene, emphasizing collective efforts for environmental care, as demonstrated by Indore's success in cleanliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:12 IST
Public Participation: The Key to a Cleaner Gurugram
Rao Narbir Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Haryana's Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, spotlighted the indispensable role of citizen engagement in combating pollution and enhancing cleanliness across Gurugram.

He emphasized that despite governmental efforts, including a 2013 ban on polythene, public cooperation is crucial for substantial impact. Singh's comments, delivered at a Flower Festival in Gurugram, underscored the persistence of polythene as a pollutant causing environmental harm, obstructing sewers, and leading to urban waterlogging.

The Minister cited Indore's prominence in the Swachh Survekshan rankings as a testament to the power of collective civic action. He appealed to Gurugram's citizens to emulate Indore's success and contribute to a cleaner, healthier country through unified effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

 India
2
Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

 India
3
Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

 Global
4
Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026