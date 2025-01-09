Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives Amidst Pilgrims' Rush

A tragic stampede took place at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati, claiming six lives and injuring approximately 40 others.

The chaos ensued as devotees surged forward, eager to obtain tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam held at the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the injured at the hospital and demanded answers from local officials regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)