Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives Amidst Pilgrims' Rush

A stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati has resulted in six deaths and roughly 40 injuries. The incident occurred as devotees clamored for tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu visited the injured and demanded an explanation from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:10 IST
Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives Amidst Pilgrims' Rush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede took place at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati, claiming six lives and injuring approximately 40 others.

The chaos ensued as devotees surged forward, eager to obtain tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam held at the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the injured at the hospital and demanded answers from local officials regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

