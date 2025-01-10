Entertainment Buzz: Teary Goodbyes and Mesmerizing Moments

The entertainment sphere has been engulfed in emotions as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, tearfully remembers her rescue dog, while Chinese fans swoon over Disney's Linabell. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez found a profound connection with the real-life mom she portrays in the film 'Unstoppable.'

In legal news, DirecTV mounts a challenge over antitrust concerns against FuboTV's claims regarding a streaming venture between media giants Disney, Fox Corp, and Warner Bros Discovery. At the same time, the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have left many celebrities, including Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton, without homes.

Folk music lovers mourn the loss of Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary, who passed at 86 following a battle with cancer. On a brighter note, 'Wicked' and 'A Complete Unknown' topped the nominations for the upcoming Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards.

