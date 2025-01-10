Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Teary Goodbyes and Mesmerizing Moments

The entertainment world recently saw Duchess Meghan mourning her pet's loss, the rise of Linabell at Shanghai Disneyland, Jennifer Lopez bonding with Judy Robles in 'Unstoppable', DirecTV's antitrust challenge, celebrities losing homes to LA wildfires, and the death of folk singer Peter Yarrow. 'Wicked' and 'A Complete Unknown' lead SAG award nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment sphere has been engulfed in emotions as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, tearfully remembers her rescue dog, while Chinese fans swoon over Disney's Linabell. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez found a profound connection with the real-life mom she portrays in the film 'Unstoppable.'

In legal news, DirecTV mounts a challenge over antitrust concerns against FuboTV's claims regarding a streaming venture between media giants Disney, Fox Corp, and Warner Bros Discovery. At the same time, the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have left many celebrities, including Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton, without homes.

Folk music lovers mourn the loss of Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary, who passed at 86 following a battle with cancer. On a brighter note, 'Wicked' and 'A Complete Unknown' topped the nominations for the upcoming Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

