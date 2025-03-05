Left Menu

Disney's Strategic Shift: Reshaping Amid TV Audience Decline

Disney plans a 6% workforce reduction at ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, affecting less than 200 employees. Shows like "20/20" and "Nightline" are consolidating, while digital and social teams merge with news operations. The move responds to shrinking TV audiences and a shift to streaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:08 IST
Disney's Strategic Shift: Reshaping Amid TV Audience Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney plans to reduce its workforce by 6% at ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, affecting fewer than 200 employees, due to declining TV audiences, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The layoffs are set to be announced this week, with ABC News expected to bear the brunt. Shows such as "20/20" and "Nightline" are merging into a single unit, and Disney is merging its digital editorial, social, and news teams, as reported.

ABC News, the home of "Good Morning America," is also undergoing changes, with all segments coming under one leadership. This restructuring comes as media companies adapt to audience migration from cable TV to streaming platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025