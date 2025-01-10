Kalki Koechlin Reveals How Ayan Mukerji's Road Trip Strategy Built Cast Camaraderie

Actress Kalki Koechlin has revealed how director Ayan Mukerji used a clever tactic to foster camaraderie among the lead cast of the 2013 blockbuster 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. Koechlin, who portrayed the character of Aditi, recounted the director's decision to organize a road trip to Manali, an initiative aimed at breaking the ice among the film's stars.

'Ayan Mukerji's initiative was crucial as we were strangers at the onset of the project, with limited time for readings,' Koechlin told ANI. 'Instead of flying, he arranged a road trip from Delhi to Manali, placing us cast members -- Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya, and me -- together in a car, with him in another vehicle.' The eight-hour journey proved to be a bonding experience, as the actors spent time eating at Dhabas and sharing personal stories.

This road trip laid the foundation for a fun and cohesive dynamic on set, which Koechlin recalls fondly. She shared anecdotes of friendly pranks played among the cast, highlighting instances like snow-filled t-shirts in Gulmarg and a memorable Haldi ceremony mishap. As 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' was re-released in theaters in January 2025, it continues to captivate audiences, proving its timeless appeal for both original viewers and a new generation of fans. Koechlin also announced her upcoming Tamil film debut in 'Nesippaya'.

(With inputs from agencies.)