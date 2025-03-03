Rev Up Your Road Trip with Royal Sundaram's Roadside Assistance

The tourism landscape in India is booming, as evidenced by 250 crore domestic tourist visits. This surge highlights the growing trend of road travel and the accompanying need for reliable vehicle preparedness.

Mallikarjun Mallannavar from Royal Sundaram reinforces that road trips should be about enjoyment rather than anxiety. The company offers comprehensive car insurance, extending peace of mind to over 20 lakh vehicle owners, augmented by an essential 24/7 Roadside Assistance Add-On.

This service ensures minimal disruptions with offerings like emergency towing, flat tyre help, battery support, fuel delivery, message relay, and lost key assistance. With nationwide coverage, Royal Sundaram promises uninterrupted exploration, emphasizing that help is always a call away.

