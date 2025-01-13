Left Menu

Lisa Mishra: From Singing Sensation to Acting Aspiration

Lisa Mishra discusses her transition from singer to actress with her role in Prime Video's 'Call Me Bae'. Despite her musical background, Mishra was able to keep her acting career distinct, playing a character close to her real personality. She expresses excitement about working with Karan Johar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:23 IST
Actor Lisa Mishra has emerged as a promising talent in the world of acting, having harbored aspirations for the screen since her teenage years. In her first web series, 'Call Me Bae', Mishra embraced the challenge, successfully setting aside her identities as a singer and content creator.

The series, a comedy-drama on Prime Video, stars Ananya Panday and is directed by Colin D'Cunha under Dharma Productions. Mishra, who plays the role of Harleen Babbar, expressed her delight that audiences found her portrayal relatable and authentic, reflecting her own strong-willed nature.

Mishra addressed potential stereotypes actors might face when transitioning from other fields, advising against over-reliance on an influencer persona. She firmly separated her acting role from her musician and content creator careers, a distinction she values deeply as she continues to pursue diverse creative avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

