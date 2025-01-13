Lisa Mishra: From Singing Sensation to Acting Aspiration

Actor Lisa Mishra has emerged as a promising talent in the world of acting, having harbored aspirations for the screen since her teenage years. In her first web series, 'Call Me Bae', Mishra embraced the challenge, successfully setting aside her identities as a singer and content creator.

The series, a comedy-drama on Prime Video, stars Ananya Panday and is directed by Colin D'Cunha under Dharma Productions. Mishra, who plays the role of Harleen Babbar, expressed her delight that audiences found her portrayal relatable and authentic, reflecting her own strong-willed nature.

Mishra addressed potential stereotypes actors might face when transitioning from other fields, advising against over-reliance on an influencer persona. She firmly separated her acting role from her musician and content creator careers, a distinction she values deeply as she continues to pursue diverse creative avenues.

