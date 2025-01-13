Left Menu

Cultural Harmony: PM Modi Celebrates Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Sankranti, Pongal, and Lohri celebrations, joining festivities with notable figures like Telugu filmstar Chiranjeevi and badminton ace PV Sindhu. The events showcased rituals linked to harvest, gratitude, and cultural renewal, significant to Indian traditions. Modi extended warm wishes for happiness and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi immersed himself in the vibrant festivities of Sankranti and Pongal on Monday, celebrated at Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy's residence.

Accompanied by Telugu filmstar Chiranjeevi, badminton star PV Sindhu, and several Union ministers, Modi participated in rituals reflecting the diverse harvest traditions across India.

Later, Modi attended Lohri celebrations at Naraina, displaying the festival's significance to northern India. Both events highlighted India's rich cultural tapestry, showcasing unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

