Cultural Harmony: PM Modi Celebrates Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi immersed himself in the vibrant festivities of Sankranti and Pongal on Monday, celebrated at Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy's residence.

Accompanied by Telugu filmstar Chiranjeevi, badminton star PV Sindhu, and several Union ministers, Modi participated in rituals reflecting the diverse harvest traditions across India.

Later, Modi attended Lohri celebrations at Naraina, displaying the festival's significance to northern India. Both events highlighted India's rich cultural tapestry, showcasing unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)