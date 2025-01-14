Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates Makar Sankranti with Devotion and Festivity

Makar Sankranti was celebrated across Odisha with devotees taking holy dips, offering prayers, and participating in traditional festivities. Key locations included temples in Khurda, Cuttack, and Puri. The festival, marking the Sun's northward journey, saw cultural activities such as kite flying and community feasts featuring 'Makar Chaula'.

In a vibrant display of devotion and tradition, lakhs gathered across Odisha's waterbodies on Tuesday morning to mark Makar Sankranti. The festival, heralding the Sun's northward journey towards the Tropic of Cancer, saw people engaging in a variety of religious customs and community celebrations.

Returning from New Delhi, Chief Minister Majhi took part in the festivities by immersing himself in the Baitarani river in Keonjhar district and offering prayers at a nearby Shiva temple. Meanwhile, the state's renowned temples, including those in Khurda, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar, observed large congregations of devotees.

In addition to religious observances, the festival was celebrated with cultural activities such as kite flying in Cuttack and Rourkela, and rangoli decorations in southern Odisha. The festivities also featured community feasts, prominently showcasing 'Makar Chaula,' a sweet dish made with newly harvested rice and fruits.

