Drake Sues Music Giant UMG over Lamar's Controversial Diss Track

Drake has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group for defamation due to Kendrick Lamar's diss track, 'Not Like Us'. The suit claims UMG promoted false allegations in the track, leading to personal and reputational damage for Drake. UMG denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:06 IST
Drake
A legal battle broke out in the music industry as hip-hop star Drake filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's controversial diss track 'Not Like Us'.

The lawsuit, submitted to a federal court in New York, accuses UMG of defamation by promoting and issuing false allegations against Drake in the track, which allegedly led to security incidents at Drake's Toronto residence and detrimental effects on his brand, especially ahead of a contract negotiation.

UMG released a statement denying the claims, contesting the notion that it would harm an artist of Drake's stature and highlighting its investment in Drake's career. Meanwhile, the company stands by its support of artistic expression in the dispute with one of the industry's most heated feuds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

