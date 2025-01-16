Drake Sues Music Giant UMG over Lamar's Controversial Diss Track

A legal battle broke out in the music industry as hip-hop star Drake filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's controversial diss track 'Not Like Us'.

The lawsuit, submitted to a federal court in New York, accuses UMG of defamation by promoting and issuing false allegations against Drake in the track, which allegedly led to security incidents at Drake's Toronto residence and detrimental effects on his brand, especially ahead of a contract negotiation.

UMG released a statement denying the claims, contesting the notion that it would harm an artist of Drake's stature and highlighting its investment in Drake's career. Meanwhile, the company stands by its support of artistic expression in the dispute with one of the industry's most heated feuds.

(With inputs from agencies.)