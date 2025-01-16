Left Menu

High-Profile Crime Rocks Bollywood: Saif Ali Khan Stabbed at Home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder in his Bandra apartment. The perpetrator, who demanded Rs 1 crore, remains at large. Khan underwent successful surgery for severe injuries and is recovering. The incident raises concerns about celebrity security in Mumbai.

Updated: 16-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:42 IST
In a shocking incident raising pertinent questions about security in Mumbai's upscale locales, Bollywood luminary Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Khan's condition is reported as stable following a successful emergency surgery.

The horrifying attack took place as the 54-year-old actor, his wife Kareena Kapoor, and their children slept in their twelfth-floor apartment. An intruder, armed with a hacksaw blade, demanded Rs 1 crore during the early morning confrontation. Khan's swift dash to the hospital thereafter, with the blade still lodged in his spine, underscores the severity of the attack.

The assailant, who stealthily retreated via the building's stairs, eludes capture despite extensive police efforts. The incident has reignited debate over the safety of high-profile residents in India's financial capital, drawing comments from political leaders and prompting a robust investigation by local law enforcement.

