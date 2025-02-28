NPCI Plans New Hub in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is charting a significant expansion with a planned 5 lakh sq ft facility in Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex business district, announced CEO Dilip Asbe on Friday. Intended to host around 5,000 personnel, the project is expected to reach completion within three years.

The NPCI, responsible for handling crucial systems like UPI and NEFT in India, currently operates from rented premises at BKC, along with offices in Jogeshwari and Goregaon. The new development will facilitate the consolidation of their workforce, amalgamating offices into a single headquarters.

As artificial intelligence continues to play a growing role in NPCI's operations, the additional space will support burgeoning staff needs. Recent developments show a swift rise in credit card transactions via the Unified Payments Interface, contributing significantly to overall credit card spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)