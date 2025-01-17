Left Menu

Tragic Week at Delhi Zoo: Third Animal Fatality Sparks Concerns

Delhi Zoo reports its third animal fatality in weeks with the death of an African baboon named Chintu, following previous losses of a one-horned rhinoceros and white tiger cub. Authorities suspect cold weather as a contributing factor, pending verification from veterinary examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Zoo has reported its third animal fatality in as many weeks, with the death of an African baboon, named 'Chintu', raising alarms among officials and animal lovers alike.

The baboon, observed to be lethargic earlier, was taken to the veterinary hospital when it began shivering, but it unfortunately died later in the day. The zoo awaits an official cause of death from veterinary experts.

This incident follows the deaths of a rhinoceros and a white tiger cub, both attributed to severe health issues, which have prompted concerns about the impact of cold weather on the zoo's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

