Celebrating the Legacy of MGR: A Tribute to Tamil Nadu's Revolutionary Leader
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to M G Ramachandran on his birth anniversary. Leaders praised MGR for his revolutionary leadership in Tamil Nadu politics, with Palaniswami urging party members to continue his legacy. MGR is famed for empowering the poor and excelling in Tamil films.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with other prominent leaders, paid tribute to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, celebrated on his 108th birth anniversary. Known as MGR, he is revered for his efforts in empowering the poor and his lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored MGR in a social media post, acknowledging his contributions towards a better society. At the AIADMK's headquarters, Palaniswami led the commemorations, urging party members to revive MGR's 'golden rule'. A symbolic 108 kg cake was cut in his memory, marking the occasion's significance.
State ministers and political leaders across Tamil Nadu came together to pay homage, reflecting on MGR's dual legacy as both a political icon and a celebrated actor. Tributes poured in on social media, with calls to sustain his visionary projects aimed at uplifting marginalized communities in the region.
