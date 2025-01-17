Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of MGR: A Tribute to Tamil Nadu's Revolutionary Leader

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to M G Ramachandran on his birth anniversary. Leaders praised MGR for his revolutionary leadership in Tamil Nadu politics, with Palaniswami urging party members to continue his legacy. MGR is famed for empowering the poor and excelling in Tamil films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:54 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of MGR: A Tribute to Tamil Nadu's Revolutionary Leader
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with other prominent leaders, paid tribute to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, celebrated on his 108th birth anniversary. Known as MGR, he is revered for his efforts in empowering the poor and his lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored MGR in a social media post, acknowledging his contributions towards a better society. At the AIADMK's headquarters, Palaniswami led the commemorations, urging party members to revive MGR's 'golden rule'. A symbolic 108 kg cake was cut in his memory, marking the occasion's significance.

State ministers and political leaders across Tamil Nadu came together to pay homage, reflecting on MGR's dual legacy as both a political icon and a celebrated actor. Tributes poured in on social media, with calls to sustain his visionary projects aimed at uplifting marginalized communities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025